The fire brigade's report on the fire in the Murcia nightclubs in which 13 people died in the early hours of October 1, to which ABC newspaper has had accessreveals that an emergency door in the Teatre room was unusable, being closed from the inside with two padlocks.

The document also reveals that on the night of the tragedy, the firefighting service professionals risked their lives and worked with temperatures above 500 degrees Celsius.