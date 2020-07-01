Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ has been in the news for the last several days. Recently the shooting of this film has been completed and now the makers have also released its teaser. Akshay Kumar himself has shared this on social media. The film features Akshay Kumar in an 80s retro look. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen as an agent of the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

The film stars Vani Kapoor in the lead role along with Akshay Kumar. Apart from these, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will also be seen in the lead roles. This is a thriller film in which Akshay Kumar’s look has been discussed for many days. Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in many different looks in the film. The film has been shot in Scotland and finished very quickly. See, Teaser:



Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, ‘Bell Bottom’ has been produced by Vasu Bhagnani, Jackie Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The film is planned to be released next year i.e. on 2 April 2021.