The killer would have phoned Michelle Causo twice, a few hours before the crime: the 17-year-old cried the night before, says her mother

The many doubts about the motive that led the 17-year-old Roman from Sri Lanka to brutally take the life of a Michelle Causo. To seek the truth, the investigators seized the two telephones of the victim and perpetrator. The 17-year-old’s family members said they made two phone calls on Wednesday morning. Michelle’s mother also said that her daughter cried the night before the drama.

These are terrible days that you are living in Springvalleydifficult but close-knit neighborhood north of Rome.

I have been since last Wednesday when poor Michelle, a 17 year old girl from the area, was brutally murdered by one of her peerswho then bagged her, put her in a shopping cart and dumped her next to rubbish bins.

Some witnesses immediately alerted the authorities, who arrived at the scene and made the tragic discovery of the body. From the cart a trail of blood started, which led them straight to the house of young killerwho at the time of his arrest still had blood on his clothes and shoes.

Saturday the investigating judge reached the 17-year-old in the family home in Rome where he was staying, to subject him to interrogation for the validation of the detention.

During the interview, which lasted about 4 hours, the boy allegedly declared what the motive for which he took Michelle’s life. And that is that he owed her money, a few tens of eurosover the restitution of which the dispute broke out.

The phone calls between the killer and Michelle Causo

There thesis of the debt does not convince the family at all by Michelle Causo, who on the contrary thinks of a refusal of her daughter’s advances towards the aggressor.

Then there is the question of two phone calls that there would have been between victim and perpetrator on Wednesday morning, a few hours before the 17-year-old entered the house of the boy who allegedly killed her.

The mother told the press that she was not calm and that the previous eveningTuesday, Michelle had I cried a lot.

fixed for Wednesday meanwhile, the date on which the funeral of the young woman.