The Ferragnez’s tears at the preview of their series | VIDEO

On the evening of Wednesday 17 May in Milan, the preview of the second season of The Ferragnezthe series that tells the private and professional life of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, available on Amazon Prime starting today, Thursday 18 May.

During the evening, some clips from the episodes of the series were shown with the two protagonists who, in particular reviewing the moments concerning Fedez’s illness, were visibly moved.

And just Chiara Ferragni on hers profile Instagram posted a video in which the two cry as they meet again.

“When I saw this video recorded by Whoopsee.it during the premiere, I immediately asked if I could republish it because it represents 100% the second season of the series: laugh or cry” wrote the influencer.

“Shooting this season hasn’t always been easy and we faced moments that I thought would destroy us – continued Chiara Ferragni – We were scared, we got excited and we wanted to share this part with you too, because we are like this and we have always communicated in this way”.

“E w emotions, because they are the truest part of our life. I hope you are enjoying the first four episodes!” concluded the influencer.