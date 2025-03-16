Isack hadjarone of the six rookies of the Formula 1 grill in 2025, had a complicated premiere in the Australian Grand Prix. After being out of Q3 in the classification and being defeated by his partner in Racing Bulls, Yuki Tsunoda, the French pilot had to punch on the table on Sunday, but An accident at the training return ended its options even before the traffic light.

The rain had ravaged Albert Park during the Spanish early morning, forcing to cancel the second race of Formula 2, and although rainfall had (practically) ceased before starting the main course of the weekend, The layout was very wet for the exit of the Grand Prixand all the pilots opted for intermediate or rain tires before starting.

In the first chicane of the training return, Hadjar lost car control, crashing into the wall and postponing the exit of the race. Given the existing pressure for all members of the Red Bull structure, this stumbling involves an increase in the slope that the French will have to climb to make a stable foil in the F1.

For this reason, and because of the psychological coup that means not even being able Hadjar could not contain the tears when he left the car. Deconsolated, Racing Bulls pilot went to paddockwhere He met Anthony Hamilton, father of Lewis, who accompanied him during the journey with the intention of providing an important mood.

“The pressure you have when you get to F1 is more difficult, because Now that I am in the F1 will only be judged for my performance within the team“The corridor explained, which still has the support of the structure, as revealed by Laurent Makies, team leader:”We really try to isolate it from all outside noise. It is important that you go around, to feel comfortable in the car. ”