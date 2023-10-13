The Premier League offers incredible drama every week and much of that entertainment comes in the form of red cards.
Whether it’s shin blows in the 1990s, courtesy of Vinnie Jones or Stuart Pearce, or VAR-assisted sending offs in the 21st century, referees are never too far away from sending off players in the top flight of the game. english football
Liverpool began the 2023/24 season with an impressive run of red cards, with four players sent off in their opening seven games, but how many more sending offs will Jürgen Klopp’s side need to break the Premier League record for most sending offs in a single season?
This particular unwanted record belongs to two teams: Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers. Both teams saw nine red cards in the 2009/10 and 2011/12 seasons respectively, meaning they found themselves with fewer players than their rivals in around a quarter of the games they played throughout the Premier League season. .
Despite receiving nine red cards in 2009/10, Sunderland finished 13th in the Premier League under Steve Bruce. Eight different players were sent off, with Michael Turner the only man to be red-carded on two separate occasions, with the likes of Lee Cattermole, Lorik Cana and Alan Hutton among the culprits.
Similarly, QPR also managed to avoid relegation during the 2011/12 season, although they only did so on the final matchday, in the famous 3-2 defeat against Manchester City. Joey Barton summed up QPR’s disciplinary attitude that day, being sent off and proceeding to knee Sergio Agüero, attempt to headbutt Vincent Kompany and attempt to confront Mario Balotelli before eventually leaving the field.
Some clubs have come close to this record in the past, with four teams accumulating eight red cards in a single campaign. These included Newcastle United in 2008/09, West Ham United in 1999/00, Blackburn Rovers in 1998/99 and Leicester City in 1994/95. Of those four teams, only West Ham managed to avoid relegation, and they did so in style, finishing in an impressive ninth position.
Twelve teams have achieved seven red cards in a single campaign: Everton did it twice, in 2002/03 and 2005/06. Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wimbledon have also reached that figure. Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and, unsurprisingly, Wimbledon have also reached that figure in the past.
|
Equipment
|
Season
|
Number of cards
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
2011/12
|
9
|
Sunderland
|
2009/10
|
9
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
2008/09
|
8
|
West Ham
|
1999/00
|
8
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
1998/99
|
8
|
Leicester City
|
1994/95
|
8
|
Aston Villa
|
2014/15
|
7
|
Newcastle UnitedEdit
|
2014/15
|
7
|
SunderlandEdit
|
2013/14
|
7
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
2010/11
|
7
|
Birmingham City
|
2005/06
|
7
|
Everton
|
2005/06
|
7
|
Fulham
|
2004/05
|
7
|
Leicester City
|
2003/04
|
7
|
Everton
|
2002/03
|
7
|
Bolton
|
2001/02
|
7
|
Middlesbrough
|
2001/02
|
7
|
Wimbledon
|
1995/96
|
7
It is no surprise that the teams that have been in the Premier League the longest since its inception are the ones that have accumulated the worst red card records.
Of all the teams in Premier League history, Everton have the most red cards, with a whopping 106. That’s more than three per season. That equates to more than three per season, while Arsenal are not far behind, with 103. The Gunners have on several occasions been the club with the most red cards in a season, which is not surprising considering that Patrick Vieira and Martin Keown have 14, an alarming 13.59% of Arsenal’s total in the Premier League.
Newcastle follow with 92 red cards – 13 of which came in consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2015 – while Malo Gusto’s red against Aston Villa earlier this season took Chelsea’s tally to 86. West Ham They are fifth with 81, while Blackburn’s total of 77 is significant given they have not been in the Premier League since 2011/12.
Manchester City (76), Tottenham Hotspur (74) and Manchester United (71) are next, while Diogo Jota’s red card against Spurs has taken Liverpool into the top ten, tied with Villa on 65 red cards. However, the way things are going, the Reds could move up the list before the season is over.
|
Equipment
|
Number of cards
|
Everton
|
106
|
Arsenal
|
103
|
Newcastle
|
92
|
Chelsea
|
86
|
West Ham
|
81
|
blackburn
|
77
|
Manchester City
|
76
|
Spurs
|
74
|
Manchester United
|
71
|
Aston Villa
|
65
|
Liverpool
|
65
