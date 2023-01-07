The Clausura 2023 Tournament of the Liga MX started this Friday with the duel between Necaxa Y Atlético San Luis in it victory stadium.
Taking advantage of the euphoria for the return of Mexican soccer, we decided to share with you which have been the longest unbeaten streaks in the history of the MX League.
In the 2005 Apertura, the Azulcremas lasted eleven duels without being overcome; the same thing happened with The Machine in Winter 98; the Red Devils got it in Summer 99 and at the same time, they became monarchs; the Guerreros agreed to it in the 2007 Apertura as well as the Iron Colts, although the latter won the trophy.
The Red Devils were twelve games undefeated in the Clausura 2009 at the hands of Jose Manuel de la Torre. The team finished second in the tournament, but was eliminated in the round of 16 by Juarez Indians.
They started the tournament with two draws, they achieved their first win against cougars to sign a streak of four consecutive victories until they were defeated by Pachuca.
La Máquina was undefeated in twelve games during Winter 97, although in the end, it ended the tournament by lifting the La Máquina trophy. MX League.
The team of Luis Fernando Tena started with two draws and achieved his first win on Date 3 against tigersuntil on Matchday 13 they were defeated by Morelia.
The U of Nuevo León achieved a record of 13 matches without losing in the Clausura 2013.
With the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti in front, they were more than three months in which they marveled without falling, starting with a 3-0 over jaguars and culminating with the 2-1 loss against cougars.
In the end, they only lost two regular season games, in addition to being eliminated in the quarterfinals against striped.
La Pandilla added 13 games without being defeated in the Apertura 2010. Victor Manuel Vucetich He commanded the club at that time, finishing the championship with only three falls in the regular season. Their first duel of the semester was a 1-1 draw with saint Louiswhile the first setback occurred before Blue Cross for 2-4. In any case, those of King Midas ended up adding one more star to his shield.
In Winter 2001, Chivas achieved the best streak of short tournaments by adding 14 games without being defeated. It was until Matchday 15 when Pachuca put a stop to the team led by the Argentine Oscar Ruggeri.
The final harvest of the Flock was six victories, eight draws and four setbacks, in addition to being thrown out by Toluca in the rooms. This is the best unbeaten start in short tournament history.
The cement growers can boast that they achieved 15 games without stumbling in Guard1anes 2021, since after losing in the first two days, they got into a rage to take a big step until they were stopped in the first leg of the quarterfinals by Toluca. the path of the peruvian Juan Reynoso and his pupils began with a 0-1 victory over Pachuca in it Hurricane ending the curse of not lifting titles.
Until now, the Cañeros continue to be the club that has remained undefeated for the longest time since the start of a championship. This takes us to the 1957-58 season when they added 17 duels without defeat, in those times when long tournaments were still played. Those led by Ignacio Trelles they ended up adding their second league title.
Without taking into account the beginning of a semester, the best record is for the Eagles, since between one tournament and another they added 21 games without losing during the 1983-84 season, between Matchday 24 and the second leg of the final.
The Chilean painting Carlos Reinoso He managed to reach the grand final to beat his great rival Chivas.
Those from Coapa can boast of having the best streak of matches without losing between two championships, which happened between Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2005 and Matchday 11 of the Apertura 2005, spinning 28 undefeated duels.
In C2005, Mario Carrillo managed to win the League title, while in A2005 they were eliminated 4-5 overall by tigers in the quarterfinals.
