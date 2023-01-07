Taking advantage of the euphoria for the return of Mexican soccer, we decided to share with you which have been the longest unbeaten streaks in the history of the MX League.

They started the tournament with two draws, they achieved their first win against cougars to sign a streak of four consecutive victories until they were defeated by Pachuca.

@Oscar_Rabbit21 He is the last starting goalkeeper who managed to be crowned in the League with @Cruz_Azul_FC (Winter 1997).

The team of Luis Fernando Tena started with two draws and achieved his first win on Date 3 against tigersuntil on Matchday 13 they were defeated by Morelia.

With the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti in front, they were more than three months in which they marveled without falling, starting with a 3-0 over jaguars and culminating with the 2-1 loss against cougars.

In the end, they only lost two regular season games, in addition to being eliminated in the quarterfinals against striped.

Chivas in Toluca in the winter of 2001. The match ended tied 1-1, and Chivas' goal was scored by Omar Bravo Tordecillas, who came on as a substitute and WAS THE FIRST in his sports career and with Chivas, at the center of Ramón Morales Higuera.

The final harvest of the Flock was six victories, eight draws and four setbacks, in addition to being thrown out by Toluca in the rooms. This is the best unbeaten start in short tournament history.

On February 5, 1958, the 1957-58 season ended in which the #Zacatepec got the league title. Led by Ignacio Trelles, these were some of their players: Raúl Cárdenas, Héctor Ortiz, Candia and José A. Roca, Lara and Turcato.

June 10, 1984 – @America club is crowned Champion of the 1983-84 Season by beating 3-1 (5-3 overall) against @Chivas. Eduardo Bacas, Alfredo Tena and Javier Aguirre scored for America, while Fernando Quirarte discounted for Guadalajara. 4th Title of America.

The Chilean painting Carlos Reinoso He managed to reach the grand final to beat his great rival Chivas.

In Closing 2005, @CF_America defeated Tecos in the Grand Final to win his tenth crown

In C2005, Mario Carrillo managed to win the League title, while in A2005 they were eliminated 4-5 overall by tigers in the quarterfinals.