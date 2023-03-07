The season in European football is entering its final stretch and the matches are increasingly competitive in order to meet the objectives that each of the teams planned at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign. In this period, defenses (including goalkeepers) take on great importance and the best ones stand out above the rest, being key for all their teams.
Now, so far, these are the five least beaten hurdles of the five best European leagues taking into account only the domestic league matches:
Maurizio Sarri’s team is having a great season in Serie A, reaching positions in the UEFA Champions League and much of this is due to their defense led by Alessio Romagnoli and goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.
A defense with fantastic names like Courtois, Rüdiger, Alaba, Dani Carbajal and much more. This aspect was key to the conquests of last year’s LaLiga and Champions League titles.
The great revelation of this season in the Premier League. The Arabs’ project is beginning to bear fruit thanks to a fantastic defense led by Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and goalkeeper Nick Pope. To highlight the work of Eddie Howe.
The forward is taking all the spotlights with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen but Spalletti’s team has a fantastic defense with Alex Meret as goalkeeper and a defense with Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the captain as banner. Also mention the name of Kim Min-Jae, a great central defender.
The best defense in all of Europe. Xavi’s team is dominating La Liga thanks to its spectacular defense led by Marc André ter Stegen (who recovered his level) and with an elite central defender duo like Araújo and Christensen.
