Passion is something that characterizes soccer fans and especially all those Argentines who enjoy this sport weekend after weekend. All this was demonstrated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the Argentine fans filled every stadium where Lionel Scaloni’s team played a match. Such was the surprise generated by the movement of the Argentine public that it was nominated for the “The Best” award as the best fan.
But despite the fact that the National Team has become world champion, there is a particular love for the clubs since the fans feel it as their own and every time they have the opportunity they go to the stadiums to fill them up. Despite the size of the stadium, the teams always play full of fans supporting them, but this also brings different pressure to the players.
Below we present the six best spectator averages for the 2022 Argentine soccer season.
Despite the fact that the stadium is capable of receiving 42,500 fans, the Academy could not fill the stands regularly except for the last few dates when the team was fighting for the Professional Soccer League championship.
The T has a huge number of fans who fill the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium every home game to cheer on their team. They always offer an extra to the team with a special flag or an unparalleled reception.
El Canalla is not going through its best football moment but its fans always say they are present at the Gigante de Arroyito every time the team plays at home.
La Leprosa Rosarina has one of the most loyal fans in all of Argentine soccer and every game the Colossus Marcelo Bielsa is full of red and black fans to cheer on their team.
With a stadium that is historic for Argentine soccer, Xeneize is in second position on this list. With this amount of fans in that stadium, the rivals feel the pressure from the start.
El Millonario owns the largest stadium in Argentina and has led this aspect throughout the year that he has always been able to hang the “Sold Out” sign whenever he had the opportunity.
