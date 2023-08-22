The coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic has ruled out the experienced Isaac Brizuela of the team, that is to say, he does not enter into the plans of the team’s project from now on and the institution is already looking to accommodate him in another club.
The decision was made overnight, because apparently the veteran soccer player no longer has the level to stay on the squad, so the rojiblanco team has offered it to several Mexican soccer teams and although there are several interested , there is still nothing concrete about its future.
According to information from the journalist Fernando EsquivelAt the moment there is no management by the player, but it is a fact that it is not part of the plans of the Guadalajara team, since in the last call he was relegated to play in the Under-23.
Meanwhile, he has been offered to three different teams, including his former team Toluca, as well as Tijuana and Grupo Pachuca.
In the first instance there are contacts, but no advanced negotiations, so we will have to wait a while longer for his future to be determined, since there are still at least three weeks left before the closing of the transfer window of the summer market.
