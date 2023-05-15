carlos salcedo is one of the priorities of Blue Cross for the summer market. It is no secret that the defensive line of the cement team has not lived up to expectations and needs reinforcements to improve. for the tournament Opening 2023 of the Liga MX, the Celeste Machine will undergo many changes in its squad and Ricardo Ferretti will be very involved in the definition of ups and downs.
Salcedo is a favorite of the ‘Tuca Ferretti. In January 2019, the Brazilian strategist convinced the Tigres board to pay a significant amount of money to bring him from Eintracht Frankfurt. In July 2022, he did the same for the ‘Titan’ to leave the ranks of Toronto FC and sign for FC Juárez.
According to the most recent reports, Salcedo is willing to leave Bravos in the summer market and join Ferretti at Cruz Azul. However, the Machine are not the only team interested in the services of the 29-year-old central defender.
According to a recent report from the ESPN network, Cruz Azul is not the only option that Carlos Salcedo has. Two important teams, one from Liga MX and another from Brazil, are closely following in the footsteps of the central defender from Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Information from journalist León Lecanda points out that Inter Porto Alegre, from the Brazilian first division, is interested in hiring the still FC Juárez player. This is not the first time that a club from these latitudes is interested in the ‘Titan’. Before arriving in Toronto, the central defender was tempted by Flamengo and Palmeiras.
The report indicates that Inter would have already sent an offer to Juárez for Salcedo’s services, which would make it difficult for him to reach the Machine.
In addition to the Brazilian team, Chivas de Guadalajara It is one of the clubs that have Salcedo on their agenda. With the rojiblanca squad, the ‘Titan’ lifted the Copa MX and Supercopa MX titles. On different occasions, the player has left open the possibility of returning to the Sacred Flock and Opening 2023 could be the right time.
