The Uruguayan attacker Brian Rodriguez He caught the attention of Club América when he was playing in the United States with Los Angeles Football Club and during his first tournament in Mexico he generated some doubts, because the internal competition was extremely complicated and the azulcrema environment was very strict in its requests with the player.
However, in the second half of the year under the orders of André Jardine and with the decline of Jonathan Rodriguez At the beginning of it, he made the player gain the trust of the coaching staff for his good performance.
Unfortunately, a few weeks ago he suffered an injury due to a tackle from Jesus Gallardo in the match against the Monterrey Football Club at the ‘Steel Giant’. Despite this, the player would be linked with teams in the Old Continent, after his good level of play prior to his injury.
According to information from the international journalist Ekrem Konurthe Uruguayan footballer is wanted in two of the best leagues in the world, La Liga and Premier League, however, the names of the clubs that would go for his services are unknown.
According to information from the skilled South American, he could leave Coapa this next winter transfer market, now not only in search of minutes, but with the aim of playing in the elite of world football.
It should be noted that the 23-year-old player has a contract with the azulcrema team until the summer of 2026 and only a very good offer could make the capital’s board think about his sale, finding an ideal replacement for the ‘Little head‘It will be complicated again taking into account that the player has already shown that he can take on the responsibility of being a starter.
