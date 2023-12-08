The captain of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmánhad a semester to forget with the red and white team, after having had a wonderful first semester where he was the leader who led the team to the grand final, but in the second semester at the institution he had a drop in level that caused him a decrease in his activity that would ultimately have ended in a breakup with his coach Veljko Paunovic.
Derived from all this, the player would have already requested to leave the club and at the same time, he would already have several clubs interested in his services, however, even without confirmed offers, it is initially rumored that the player would have the intention of returning to the club. ‘Bella Airosa’ with Club Pachuca and, in turn, Toluca FC would be interested in his services.
Meanwhile, according to information from Aztec Sportsthe 20-year-old attacking midfielder, Sebastian Perez Bouquetwill be back for Clausura 2024 with the Rebaño Sagrado, after his stay on loan with FC Juárez.
The youth squad had to leave due to the overcrowding of players in his position, so faced with a departure from the ‘Pocho‘would require more elements in containment and coupling, as he revealed a few months ago in an interview with Fox Sports.
“I think that because of the enough competition that there is in Chivas, especially the players who are in my position are very important. Because of my age, my future and being able to have more minutes in the first team and be able to show myself (…) Pocho is in my position Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, Lalo Torres, Pável Pérez, two youth players like Yael Padilla and Jesús Brigido have been joining.”
– Sebastián Pérez Bouquet.
It should be remembered that, at the time of his signing at the beginning of 2023, ESPN revealed that the multifunctional 28-year-old midfielder signed a three-year contract with the option to extend it for one more year, so it seems that the contract could not be fulfilled with much margin of time.
