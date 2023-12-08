I WOULD RETURN TO PACHUCA! 🔙

According to what Fox Sports reveals, Víctor Guzmán would have requested his departure from @Chivasthis is because Paunovic would continue as coach 💣

It is shaping up to return to @Tuzoshe could be released in a player exchange 🔄

Should you stay in Guadalajara? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ArG1aRZObj

— POSTA Sports (@POSTADeportes) December 8, 2023