The Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX will have a fast-paced closing. The fight for the playoff and direct league positions is intense and even. Pachuca and Tigres are the only teams that have guaranteed their participation in the quarterfinals of the championship. Up to eight squads have mathematical possibilities of fighting for the last two direct quotas to the great party of Mexican soccer.
At the moment, Puebla and Atlas de Guadalajara, both with 26 points, occupy the third and fourth places in the general classification. Both squads depend on each other to keep these tickets. The camoteros will close their participation in the regular season by visiting Mazatlán FC in a match that seems accessible for Nicolás Larcamón’s squad. For their part, the Foxes have it more complicated, since they will receive Tigres, a team in urgent need of a victory.
América and Cruz Azul, fifth and sixth in the table, respectively, are two teams that have the possibility of occupying one of the first four places in the table in case Puebla and Atlas leave units on the road. The Clásico Joven of this tournament will have an extra element, since both teams will face each other on the last day and the result will define their destiny: direct league or playoffs.
The Eagles have 25 units and the Celeste Machine has 24. Both teams need to win and wait for the results of the Strip and the red and black.
Finally, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayados de Monterrey, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis, all with 23 units, have a mathematical chance of getting into the top four. However, the scenarios look frankly very complicated. The Sacred Flock closes against the Rayos, direct rivals in this fight. Monterrey will receive Xolos from Tijuana and San Luis to Santos Laguna.
These teams need to win their respective matches and expect a very unlikely combination of results. For the miracle, they would need Puebla and Atlas to lose and stall at 26 units. Any result in the Azteca Stadium between América and Cruz Azul would take away one of the two available tickets.
To fight for the remaining ticket, these teams need to win the remaining three points to reach 26 points, improve their goal difference and hope for a true miracle.
