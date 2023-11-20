The Euro 2024 draw is getting closer, and the excitement is intensifying as teams fight to secure their seeding place. In this prestigious international tournament, being seeded is not only recognition, but also a strategic advantage that allows you to avoid complicated confrontations in the group stage. On this occasion, the six teams that will be seeded will be determined based on the points accumulated during the previous phase, which adds an additional element of competitiveness and excitement.
As the host country, Germany automatically secures its seeding spot. With a rich football history and a passionate fan base, Die Mannschaft will look to capitalize on home advantage and aim to become the team to beat.
La Roja presents itself as a strong candidate to be seeded, showing an impressive performance in the qualifiers. With a mix of experience and youth, Spain has demonstrated its ability to impose a dominant game, which positions it as a team to take into account at Euro 2024.
The 2018 world champions are eager to add another title to their impressive record. France, with its stellar squad, has dominated the qualifying round, accumulating points convincingly and consolidating its position as one of the favorites to lead the draw.
The Red Devils have maintained their status among European football powers and will seek to consolidate themselves as seeded. With a golden generation of players, Belgium stands out for its technical and tactical quality, which makes it a constant threat for any opponent.
The Portuguese Seleção, led by their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, are looking to excel at Euro 2024. With a balanced approach between experience and emerging talent, Portugal are a force to be reckoned with, and their performance in the qualifying phase supports their quest to be top serial. They have only conceded two goals in the previous phase.
The excitement focuses on the final seeding position, which will depend on the results of today’s day. Denmark, England and Turkey are competing intensely for this coveted spot, and the final results will determine which of these teams joins the five already established.
