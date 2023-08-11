The 21st century (21) began on January 1, 2001 and will end on December 31, 2100, so at 90Min we consider it optimal to review the teams that have been champions the most times this century in the world’s main leagues. , taking into account the domestic league.
That’s why we took the five big European leagues – La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 – to show you which club has the most conquests. Come on.
FC Barcelona is the leader here, with eleven titles since 2001, thanks to the supremacy it achieved with Pep Guardiola and with players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Carles Puyol. Real Madrid accumulated eight titles in that period, while Valencia and Atlético Marid obtained two consecrations each.
Manchester United and Manchester City have accumulated seven each: of the last six editions, the Celeste team have won five. Chelsea sits in third place with five titles since 2001, Arsenal has two, while Liverpool (2019/20) and humble Leicester (2015/16) each have one.
Juventus is the undisputed leader in this period with 11 titles since 2001, including nine in a row from 2011/12 to 2018/19. Inter is second with six, Milan has three, Roma won 2000/01 so they appear with a title just like Napoli, the last champion, in 2022/23.
The Bavarian team has won 17 of the last 23 editions, since 2000/01. An impressive thing. The only ones who have managed to snatch the title from him have been Borussia Dortmund, three times, Werder Bremen (2003-04), Stuttgart (2006-07), and Wolfsburg (2008-09).
Since Ligue 1 began in 2002/03, Lyon have won six consecutive victories, only to be snatched from first place by PSG, after winning nine. Lille appears third with two, while there are several with one title: Monaco, Montpellier, Marseille and Bordeaux.
