Real Madrid was proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup after beating Athletic 0-2 in the final, thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. With Sunday’s there are already 12 times that Madrid is Spanish super champion, the third since the new format was implemented and that leaves us with a curious fact: none of the three Super Cup champions was champion of LaLiga or the King’s Cup.
The Spanish Super Cup was created in 1982 as a tournament in which the League champion and the Cup champion faced each other to proclaim the best team in Spain, usually in a two-legged match. Even until 1995, if the same team was champion of the League and the Cup, the Super Cup was awarded directly without playing the tournament.
Until 2020, only on two occasions had a team that had not been champion been proclaimed champion of the Super Cup. In the 1996 edition, Atlético de Madrid, who had just won their historic League and Cup double, faced FC Barcelona in the final, who had been runner-up in the Cup. The azulgranas won the tournament after winning 5-2 at the Camp Nou in the first leg, while the return ended 3-1 at the Calderón (6-5 in the final in favor of Barça).
In 2015, Athletic Club won the second Super Cup in its history without having won any title the previous season. Barcelona won the double while the lions were runners-up in the Cup and in the Super Cup they won 4-0 in the first leg at San Mamés and the second leg at Camp Nou was 1-1.
And since the Spanish Super Cup premiered in 2020, neither the League champions nor the Cup champions have managed to win the title. In 2020, Real Madrid was proclaimed champion, ranked third in the League and Cup semifinalist; in 2021 Athletic Club, semifinalist of a Cup that would end up losing to Real Sociedad; and now in 2022 Real Madrid, runner-up in the League.
At the moment three editions with champions who did not lift any title during the season. Will the same script be repeated in 2023?
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
#teams #champions #Spanish #Super #Cup #won #title #previous #season
Leave a Reply