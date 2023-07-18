The transfer market is increasingly entertaining and the most important clubs in the world are looking to strengthen themselves for the next season. As usual for a couple of campaigns, the English soccer teams are the main protagonists in these lists but, since this period, the Arab teams have appeared, which with their millions and their juicy salary offers, have managed to attract some elite players.
Also, year after year, the transfer figures handled by the clubs have been growing and the amounts for elite players are gigantic, so managers have to manage budgets very well.
Below we present the 10 teams that spent the most in the transfer market for the start of the 2023/24 season according to Transfermarkt, the page specialized in transfers:
Eddie Howe’s Urracas will play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in a long time and they want to continue strengthening their squad with the silverware from their new Arab owners. Sandro Tonali is the main addition to the St. James Park team from Milan.
La Vecchia Signora has had to render accounts of operations that were closed last season such as those of Locatelli or Moise Kean (both had loans with a purchase option and these were executed) so their budget has not been very high. The most important addition is that of Timothy Weah from Lille for €11.3 million
Generally, the Bulls are one of the teams that sells players for millions, but this time they decided to invest, and they did it big. Loïs Openda is the most valuable acquisition in the club’s history after they paid €43 million to Rens. They also signed the youth, and great scoring project, Benjamin Sesko.
The Blues have strengthened despite being very tight with the Financial Fair Play. They closed the arrivals of Nkunku (which was agreed since last season) and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. They did not make other brilliant additions after “breaking the piggy bank” in the last month of January.
Those from Anfield Road have decided to make a strong investment in their midfield after last season they reinforced the lead with Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz. Now, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived to freshen up Jürgen Klopp’s team.
The Asian soccer giants have broken the market in a surprising way and have been left with renowned players but with a great present such as Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić and Kalidou Koulibaly. They want to be the representatives of the AFC in the Club World Cup again.
The White House continues on its way to renewing its staff but without neglecting the hierarchy and they have achieved the long-awaited signing of Jude Bellingham. In addition, they won the fight against Barcelona and kept the signing Arda Güler, one of the greatest promises in current football.
The Spurs have kept the signing of James Maddison but also of Guglielmo Vicario, one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A last season. In addition, they have executed the purchase options on Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski.
The French have managed to reinforce themselves in a very good way with players with a lot of projection but also with a positive and important present. The arrivals of Manuel Ugarte and Lucas Hernández stand out, but they also signed Marco Asensio as a free agent.
By far the Gunners have been the biggest spenders in this market thus far. They have achieved the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber who will seek to give Mikel Arteta’s squad a significant leap in hierarchy.
