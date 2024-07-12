Rodrigo Aguirre is just a few hours away from being announced as the new striker of America clubafter those of Coapa They will reach an agreement with Striped and with the footballer himself, who always made it clear that his first choice was the team coached by André Jardine.
The 29-year-old Uruguayan did not have a consistent level in Monterrey and left through the back door, after being discarded by Fernando Ortiz; however, in the Mexico City They are confident of being able to recover the maximum level of the Buffalo.
The conditions are set for Aguirre recover his best version, as it was the Uruguayan’s wish to reach the Eagleswhere they needed a reinforcement that could compete with Henry Martin in the attacking axis, since he is not only the Mexican striker’s bench player, but also looking for a starting position.
The main proposals that he let pass Rodrigo Aguirre to sign with him America came from the Liga MXwhere the economic factor was one of the main reasons preventing concrete progress in hiring.
The two offers that did not match the salary in Monterrey were from the Tuzos from Pachuca and of Saints Lagunawho agreed with Rayados formulas so that the Buffalo; however, he refused and waited for the interest of the America.
The Braves of Juarez They were the ones who offered him the same salary that he received at the Sultana del Norte, but the sporting aspect did not convince the Uruguayan, who finally accepted a lower salary, in exchange for signing with the blue-cream team.
He America club would have agreed with Monterrey a transfer by 2 million dollars to obtain the services of Rodrigo Aguirrea low figure for an experienced striker who is still old enough to perform in the coming years.
The salary has not yet been specified, but it is estimated to be lower than what he received at Rayados, as it completely breaks with the salary scheme of the figures in the America.
