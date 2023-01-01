2022 is coming to an end and, although the big leagues in Europe are beginning to return after what was the World Cup in Qatar, there are clubs that are only thinking about January 1, 2023 arriving so that the new airs bring you another class of results, because they have disappointed in these 365 days.
Let’s go through the list of institutions that urgently need him to go this particular year. Do you agree with the nominees?
The 10-time French champion Saint Étienne lost the category in a tie that was marked by the invasion of their fans, desperate and upset by the final result. As if this were not enough, according to the slogan flash scorehe is last in the standings in Ligue 2!
Marcelo Gallardo and his River had us used to winning titles and shining every year, since DT landed in Núñez in mid-2014. However, “Millo” did not win trophies in 2022, and “Muñeco” moved away from the institution. A year to forget.
The Dutch team was left without the Champions League, at the end of the group stage in third place in Group A with 6 points. The Amsterdam team achieved 2 victories, but lost 4 times, which ended up leaving it out of the competition, conceding 16 goals. For reference, Napoli and Liverpool finished with 15 units.
Not only did they not qualify for the next round of the Champions League, but Simeone’s team finished last in Group B. The colchoneros finished in the last position of Group B with 5 points, after 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses , with 5 goals for and 9 against. Porto was the leader with 12, Club Brujas the guard with 11 and Leverkusen third with 5. Oh, Cholo…
Juventus had a Champions League to forget, with just 3 points out of the 18 played in Group H, far behind leaders Benfica and PSG. The Italian team won 1 game and lost 5, with 9 goals for and 13 against. The Vecchia Signora, who had enough staff to do much more, was weak.
One of the biggest failures in this edition of the Champions League was that of Barcelona. Xavi Hernández’s team was reinforced and had great footballers, but was part of Group C with Bayern Munich, Inter and Viktoria Plzen, ranking third with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses, with 12 goals for and 12 against. Since Messi left, nothing is the same.
