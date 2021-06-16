The first day of the Eurocup has ended and all the teams have already played their first game. There is still a lot of tournament left but we can already see that combined they arrive in better shape than others. And while in general we have not had unexpected results, we are going to list the selections that have liked and those that have disappointed the most.
SELECTIONS THAT HAVE DISAPPOINTED
Spain could not go beyond the draw against a Sweden that was vulnerable and without ideas, so the performance it may give against a better team is concerned. The fans ask for changes in an eleven that does not have much goal.
It is true that yesterday they faced the current world champion, but Germany did not manage to hurt France at any time. The French team did not have its best game, but it was worth it to cancel a Germany that has lost the electricity and forcefulness that characterized it.
Poland a priori had a simple game but ended up defeated against Slovakia and with one sent off. Great players like Lewandowski must appear for the Polish team to have options.
SELECTIONS THAT HAVE LIKED THE MOST
Italy showed that it comes with very clear ideas even though it does not have an eleven full of stars. The team was very solid and was wearing down Turkey until players like Insigne could appear, allowing them to beat the Ottoman goal three times.
The Belgian team is the eternal promise of the tournaments, but in this one they seem convinced to win it. They beat Russia by three goals to zero with losses as important as De Bruyne. Lukaku is in great form and that can make a difference.
The English team showed that despite its youth it is ready to fight with the best, and they showed it by winning the current world runner-up, Croatia. The English had stretches of good game, and when they lost the initiative they were solid defensively.
Leave a Reply