The movements continue in Coapa and it seems that once again, Mauro Laínez will not be taken into account by the coaching staff andre jardine to be part of the Apertura 2023 tournament squad, as the internal competition will be quite high and it will be better for him to get a new destination to continue his career.
The eldest of the Lainez he returned to El Nido after passing through FC Juárez and now, he will once again have to look for another destination to stay active.
Mauro Laínez could not captivate andre jardineWell, the Brazilian strategist was not convinced of the talent of the Mexican winger, so they would look for an accommodation for him to leave Coapa and leave the position free for someone else to compete for the position, well remember that to play winger you have names like that of Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez, Leonardo Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez And till Julian Quinones.
According to information from the journalist, Fernando Esquivel, Mauro He could leave on loan to clubs that are interested in his talent to strengthen their attacks, such as Atlas, Santos Laguna, Club León and Xolos de Tijuana, although for the moment there is still no specific offer to hire Lainez for the remainder of Opening 2023.
It is a fact that the attacker never found the right conditions to consolidate himself at the head of the Azulcrema team, although he had good appearances and moments with the border, they were not enough to confirm that he can compete for ownership in Coapa, which is why from Coapa the board of directors will try to get him a new club so that he can be active.
