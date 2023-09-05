Although it doesn’t happen on the pitch, the transfer market is one of the most important aspects of football. The fans of the teams are very aware of the decisions of their teams with the aim of reinforcing them in the best way. Despite this, year after year, players from the lower divisions emerge or even some raise their levels thanks to work in training or individually. These appearances cause great movements in terms of economic aspects and the clubs that decide to sell a player use it again to reinvest it in another young player or better the infrastructure of the club.
More news and developments about the European football transfer market:
Next, we present the teams that have received the most money from transfers in the 21st century so far:
The French team has had a huge number of players sold first, being one of the great factories of talent within the French country. One of the most notable is the sale of Karim Benzema to Real Madrid in 2009 for €35 million. The biggest income came from the sale of Tanguy Ndombélé to Tottenham for €62 million.
Croatia’s biggest soccer team has produced a huge number of top-tier players who have headed to the big 5 leagues such as the sales of Josko Gvardiol, Marco Pjaca, Dani Olmo or Luka Modrić. One of the largest talent factories in all of Europe.
The only South American team that is part of this list. El Millonario has had a huge number of top players make the leap to Europe. The three most expensive sales of the Banda team have been those of Enzo Fernandez (€44.25 to Benfica), Javier Saviola (€35.9 million to Barcelona) and Julián Álvarez (€21.4 million to Manchester City).
The Italian team stands out for developing players and then selling them to the main clubs in European soccer. This was the case of players like Rodrigo de Paul (€35 million to Atlético Madrid), Alexis Sanchéz (€26 million to Barcelona) to mention the most renowned.
They have emerged in recent years with very good performances at international level by the hand of young players who were later sold to the main European soccer clubs such as Erling Haaland (€45 million to Borussia Dortmund), Karim Adeyami (€35 million to Borussia Dortmund) or Dominik Szoboszlai (€25 million to Leipzig).
The first Portuguese club to appear on this list. He has a very important job in the lower ranks with the development of young players. They have had a huge number of players who have later shone like Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte or Matheus Nunes.
One of the most important talent factories in all of Europe. They have developed players but they also have some very outstanding inferiors. His most valuable sales are from top players such as Eden Hazard (€35m Chelsea), Sven Botman (€37m Newcastle), Victor Osimhen (€75m Napoli) and Nicolás Pépé (€80m Arsenal).
One of the most important teams in the world in every way. It implants its players with a game system that allows them to stand out at the best level. Many of their talents are sold for millions, as happened with Frenkie de Jong (€85 million to Barcelona), Matthijs de Ligt (€75 million to Juventus) and Donny van de Beck (€44 million to Manchester United).
Second Portuguese team on the list and that stands out for the enormous scounting work it does all over the world but, mainly, in South America. An enormous number of young players have arrived through the Dragon team who later made the leap to elite football. It also has very important lower divisions. His most expensive sales: Otávio (€60 million to Al-Nassr), Éder Militão (€50 million to Real Madrid) and Luis Díaz (€47 million to Liverpool).
The perfect combo: spectacular lower divisions but top-level scouting work. Las Águilas stand out in all aspects when it comes to player development and the main clubs look to their ranks to strengthen themselves. His most expensive sales are those of João Félix (€127.2 million to Atlético Madrid), Enzo Fernández (€121 million to Chelsea) and Darwin Núñez (€80 million to Liverpool).
#teams #money #transfers #21st #century #South #Americans
Leave a Reply