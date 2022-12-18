Today December 18 is the day of the end of the World Cup. France and Argentina will face each other in Qatar to see who wins the most prestigious soccer competition. Both will try to add a star, another one, to the top of their shield. On the occasion of this appointment we want to review who are the teams that have won this tournament the most times.
Meet the teams that have won the most World Cups.
We start this ranking with the English team, who to date has only been able to establish themselves as World Champion on one occasion, it was in 1966 when they achieved it.
All Spaniards still remember that feat achieved in South Africa. That Iniesta goal in minute 116 against the Netherlands made a dream come true, to be World Champion. The golden generation of the Spanish team.
With the 1998 and 2018 World Cups, France entered this list. They have the opportunity not only to add one more star to their shield, they also have the opportunity to revalidate the title achieved in the last World Cup played in Russia.
On penalties, the albiceleste won their third World Cup and thus left behind the drought they had had since 1986.
934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 are the World Cups that the Italian team has managed to win, thus becoming one of the most successful teams in World Cup history.
There has been some controversy about the World Cups that the Uruguayan team has won, but a few days ago FIFA had declared the Uruguayans legitimate winners of four World Cups. 1924, 1928, 1930 and 1950.
Four stars appear on the shield of the German team, the last after beating Argentina in the World Cup final held in 2014 in Brazil. 1954, 1974 and 1990 are the other three World Cups they have won.
Leading this ranking we find the Brazilian team, the five-time world champion. They have won the 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 editions
