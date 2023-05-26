The signing of Julés Koundé by Barcelona was a success on the part of the club. It is a fact that the Frenchman was signed to be Ronald Araujo’s duo in the center-back, but the surprising level of Christensen, as well as the absence of a real right-back within the culé squad, have meant that the Frenchman is located in said area of the field giving more positive than negative results.
Looking ahead to the following year, Jules is on Xavi’s list of key men who he wants to continue with the team. However, there has been noise regarding a possible departure for the Frenchman in search of returning to his natural area of the field. Jules clarifies that they are rumors and that at no time has he considered leaving, but the reality is that he calmed the noise, but he has not finished with it, to which, two Premier League clubs will not lose track.
From England they report that both Chelsea and Manchester United will closely follow the issue of Koundé, since there is no certainty that the French words are real or just a strategy to calm the cravings. For this reason, both those of Ten Hag and those of Pochettino will have their portfolio ready in case at some point the defender really considers his departure from the culé club, who in turn has a price of at least 80 million euros for his footballer .
