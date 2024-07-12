The European Championship, Europe’s most prestigious national team tournament, has seen several teams leave an indelible mark on its history. Over the decades, some teams have shown exceptional consistency and talent, reaching the final on multiple occasions. Here we explore the teams that have reached the pinnacle of this championship the most times.
Three appearances in the final (1984, 2000 and 2016), have proven their ability to compete at the highest level in Europe. The French have lifted the trophy on two occasions (1984 and 2000), and their individual talent, combined with strong team cohesion, has been key to their success over the years.
Russia has subsequently been a protagonist at the European Championships, reaching the final on four occasions under the Soviet flag (1960, 1964, 1972 and 1988). The Soviet Union won the first tournament in 1960, and although Russia has not repeated that success, its legacy remains significant in the history of the tournament.
Known for their steely defence and tactical playing style, they have reached the Euro final four times: 1968, 2000, 2012 and 2020. The Italians have won the tournament twice (1968 and 2020), standing out for their resilience and ability to perform under pressure at crucial moments.
Another powerhouse at the Euros, reaching the final on five occasions: 1964, 1984, 2008, 2012 and 2024. The “Red Fury” managed to be crowned champions in three of those finals (1964, 2008 and 2012), standing out especially for their style of play based on possession and touch, which revolutionized world football in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Now, they can win their fourth Euro.
They are undoubtedly the most dominant team in the history of the European Championship. The Germans have reached the final on six occasions: 1972, 1976, 1980, 1992, 1996 and 2008. With three titles to their name (1972, 1980 and 1996), Germany have been a consistent and fearsome force in European football, reflecting their discipline and tactical skill.
