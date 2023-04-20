We already have the four semifinalists of this edition of the Champions League. Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester City and Inter Milan will fight for a place in the final in Istanbul. In the 68 editions of the Champions League, some teams have placed themselves in the Olympus of the competition and have established themselves as the great references for the rest of the clubs. Not all the teams can say that they have reached the Champions League semifinals, and in this list we leave you the clubs that have done it the most times.
It is his fetish competition. Real Madrid has broken the record for appearances in the semifinals, qualifying 11 times in the last 13 years. Only with this data, they would be the sixth team in the table. To these 32 semifinals he adds 14 Champions League wins.
Bayern is the other giant in Europe. The Germans won the Champions League in the year of the pandemic, but since then they haven’t been very lucky.
FC Barcelona seeks to return to its glory days. They have not qualified for this round since 2015, and they hope that the new stage with Xavi will return them to the elite of football.
The Italians reached the semifinals for the first time since 2006-07. Milan is the second team with the most Champions League wins (7), but the team’s last few years have been a small bump and this is the second edition they have played since the 2013-14 season.
The English are in a moment similar to Barcelona. After a few years of doubts, Ten Hag has taken the helm of the team and has put it back in the elite. They are still alive in the Europa League and everything indicates that they will return to the Champions League next year.
|
Equipment
|
Number of times
|
real Madrid
|
32
|
Bayern Munich
|
twenty
|
FC Barcelona
|
16
|
AC Milan
|
13
|
Manchester Utd
|
12
|
Juventus
|
12
|
Liverpool
|
eleven
|
ajax
|
9
|
Benfica
|
8
|
