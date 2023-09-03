When as a team you conquer everything at the national level and it becomes clear that you are one of the best teams in the country, the next and most ambitious challenge is to face the best clubs in the world, but it is a double-edged sword. Some clubs have seen glory in their leagues, but when it comes to fighting against the best teams in America or Europe, things change and you can go decades without enjoying an international title. These are some of the teams that have not won an international title for the longest time:
Benfica could not be missing from this list, and it is the team that has not won an international competition for the longest time. The Portuguese are also subject to a ‘curse’ that then coach Bela Guttmann placed on the team when he was fired. The Hungarian swore that Benfica would not win in Europe again, and since then his words have been true.
Racing has only one Copa Libertadores in its showcases, and that is that the Argentine team won it for the first and last time in 1967 against Nacional from Uruguay. The final was going back and forth at that time, and a double goalless draw forced a third tiebreaker game, which the Argentines won 2-1.
Club Atlético Independiente has been one of the biggest American clubs in the world of soccer, but it has been almost 40 years without lifting the Copa Libertadores. The Argentine team is the most successful in this competition with 7 titles, 4 of them consecutive (1972-75), but lately the trophy eludes them.
Regarded as one of the best Uruguayan teams, Peñarol has also proven to be an international giant. They have won 5 Copa Libertadores, but the last one came in 1987 and since then they have been in a drought for more than 35 years in the competition.
Another of the big shots in Uruguay. Nacional has 49 Uruguayan championship titles, 3 of them in the last 5 years, but they haven’t won the Copa Libertadores since 1988. The club has three in its possession, and they are looking to win the fourth.
Colo Colo has only won the Copa Libertadores once, in 1991, and so far it is their greatest achievement outside of Chile. This final was also played back and forth, and a 0-0 draw at Olimpia’s home left everything open for the second leg in Chile, which was a resounding 3-0.
Juventus is one of the most successful European teams in the Champions League this century, but they have not been fortunate enough to turn it into as many titles as they had hoped. Since the last time they won the Champions League in 1996, they have reached the grand final 5 more times, but each time they have been beaten by their rival.
