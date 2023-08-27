Winning a trophy in the world of soccer is the greatest achievement that can be achieved as a team, especially in the case of the national league or an international competition such as the Champions League and the Copa Libertadores. But it is never easy to taste the honey of success, and there are some clubs that are already approaching 100 years without winning a competition. These are the longest streaks by teams without winning a national title:
The Italian team is the one that has not lifted a league for the longest time. Genoa has not known what it is to win Serie A since 1924, and despite this they are the fourth most successful team in Italy, behind Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan. “Il Grifone” The nickname by which the team is known, has won 9 national championships, and missed the gates twice more, once in 1925 and another 5 years later.
Newcastle is probably the team on this list that has the best chance of breaking the drought. To celebrate a Newcastle Premier League title we have to go back to 1927, this being the fourth and final one so far. The team’s golden age came in the first decade of the 20th century, winning the Premier League in 1905, 1907 and 1909.
The Spanish team continues to be one of the most important teams in Spain, and in the Europa League they are the most successful club, with 7 championships, but in La Liga they have not had the same fortune. The Andalusians have not won since 1946, a season with a movie ending. FC Barcelona visited Sevilla on the last day of the League, and needed victory to clinch the title, but the locals managed to hold on to a 1-1 draw and were proclaimed champions. This is Sevilla’s only League title
Harry Kane has left Tottenham without winning a title, but the streak of the English team in the Premier League dates back to 1961. This season, Tottenham would win the Premier with 66 points, ahead of Sheffield United and Wolverhampton .
Bologna has not lifted a Serie A trophy since 1964. This season, the Italians beat a great Inter Milan in qualifying at the end of the season, but they did so in a tiebreaker, as both teams tied on points . Bologna won that game 2-0 and it is the last time they have been able to lift the trophy.
With a similar streak to that of their compatriots from Bologna, Fiorentina has not won Serie A since 1969. Unlike the previous ones, the Viola team had an unattainable season and ended the year with a single defeat, above Cagliari and AC Milan .
it was his seventh scudetto the one they would raise in the 1975-1976 season, but Torino’s streak stopped there and 47 years later they are still waiting. Before this latest trophy, they had to wait another 28 years, so fans are used to these long dry spells.
Bayern Munich’s success is largely to blame for this drought, but Borussia Monchengladbach hasn’t won the Bundesliga since 1977. This latest trophy coincides with the team’s golden age, which won 5 championships in the 1970s domestic, thus leaving a mark for history.
The only Brazilian team on the list. Internacional de Porto Alegre won its last Brazilian Serie A in 1979, a season that went down in history. Internacional was so dominant that season that they managed to finish the year undefeated in the league, thus lifting their third and so far their last national title.
Saint Etienne was one of the teams to beat a few years ago, but since 1981 it has not been able to return to the top of Ligue 1. The French team won 10 titles before this season, in which they also finished as Cup finalists.
