Despite the arrival of the Argentine Anthony Mohammed to the Pumas bench, the team did not achieve the feat of entering the playoffs after a bad semester, since they were thrashed by striped on the last day of the 2023 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, extending his streak of not being able to be League champion to twelve years.
The last National University championship happened in the Clausura 2011 when they defeated the Monarchs Morelia of the deceased Tomás Boy (QEOD). The auriazules coach at that time was Memo Vazquez Jr. After that, he reached a final again until the 2015 Apertura, where he lost on penalties against tigers.
However, it is not the team in the top circuit that has not lifted the trophy for the longest time, since that place belongs to Puebla, which has accumulated 33 years. His last championship was in the 1989-90 season when he directed them Manuel Lapuente and they beat black lionswhich is currently in the expansion league.
Then comes the Necaxa with 25 years. The Rayos have been relegated and returned to the First Division in that period. It was in Winter 98 when the team led by Raul Arias took away the glory from Chivas. Since then, the hydrocálidos only reached that end of Summer 2002 in which they were climbed by the America.
Toluca, the third most winner in Mexican soccer, has also not been able to relive its glory days for a long time. The team has already gone 13 years without being able to add a star to its shield after getting used to adding them continuously. Their last victory was at the 2010 Bicentennial when they beat Saints Lagoon in the penalty shootout. After that championship, he played another final in the Apertura 2012, with Xolos overcoming to get his first title. Luck has not been with the Devils because in the Clausura 2018 they lost again against the lagoons and in the past Apertura 2022 they succumbed to Pachuca.
Finally, Tijuana has eleven years without being a champion, Chivas has six, Saints Lagoon and America they have five, tigers and striped they have four, Lion has three, Blue Cross has two, Atlas has one and Pachuca half a year, while Queretaro, Atlético San Luis, Bravos and Mazatlan they have never been league monarchs.
