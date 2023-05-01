Pumas adds 24 tournaments in a row without winning an official title; his last was the 2011 Clausura League. pic.twitter.com/899zq54dYb — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) April 30, 2023

However, it is not the team in the top circuit that has not lifted the trophy for the longest time, since that place belongs to Puebla, which has accumulated 33 years. His last championship was in the 1989-90 season when he directed them Manuel Lapuente and they beat black lionswhich is currently in the expansion league.

The last time Pumas was champion, in that Clausura 2011…

Toluca, the third most winner in Mexican soccer, has also not been able to relive its glory days for a long time. The team has already gone 13 years without being able to add a star to its shield after getting used to adding them continuously. Their last victory was at the 2010 Bicentennial when they beat Saints Lagoon in the penalty shootout. After that championship, he played another final in the Apertura 2012, with Xolos overcoming to get his first title. Luck has not been with the Devils because in the Clausura 2018 they lost again against the lagoons and in the past Apertura 2022 they succumbed to Pachuca.