Winning champion is much more complicated than it may seem: and it is that of the 20 (or more) participants that appear in a league, only one team is the one that manages to lift the trophy, so the percentage of consecration is very low.
Due to bad luck, some “curse” or simply a lack of resources, there are institutions with long title droughts in the league or a national cup or continental. We review the most significant cases.
Which historic teams have gone the longest without a league title?
Clubs like Atlas and Cruz Azul from Mexico were able to break streaks that seemed like they weren’t going to be destroyed. We review cases of historical clubs that have not been able to return to consecrate themselves in their domestic tournament.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
COMPETITION
|
LAST TITLE
|
YEARS WITHOUT A TITLE
|
GENOA
|
A SERIES
|
1924
|
99
|
NEWCASTLE
|
PREMIER
|
1927
|
96
|
SEVILLE
|
THE LEAGUE
|
1946
|
77
|
TOTTENHAM
|
PREMIER
|
1961
|
62
|
BOLOGNA
|
A SERIES
|
1964
|
59
|
FIORENTINA
|
A SERIES
|
1969
|
54
|
TORINO
|
A SERIES
|
1976
|
47
|
BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH
|
BUNDESLIGA
|
1977
|
46
|
INTER (PA)
|
BRAZILIRAO
|
1979
|
44
|
SAINT ÉTIENNE
|
LEGUE 1
|
1981
|
42
|
REAL SOCIETY
|
THE LEAGUE
|
1982
|
41
|
HAMBURG
|
BUNDESLIGA
|
1983
|
40
|
ATHLETIC BILBAO
|
THE LEAGUE
|
1984
|
39
|
everton
|
PREMIER
|
1987
|
25
|
INDEPENDENT
|
ARGENTINE LEAGUE
|
2002
|
twenty
Some, like Tottenham or Sevilla, have been close on multiple occasions, but the power of the other clubs in their respective leagues has tipped the balance in favor of their rivals. While there is the case of Independiente in Argentina, which has suffered a huge institutional crisis and has not been able to have good campaigns in domestic tournaments.
Which historic teams have gone the longest without a Copa Libertadores/Champions League title?
The most significant case is that of Benfica: since 1962, fans ofThe Eagles, as Benfica is known, coexist under the spell of one of the most popular theoretical curses on the football planet, that of the “Guttman Curse”. Bèla Guttmann, the architect of the best Benfica, asked for a salary increase, which led to his dismissal: “Without me, Benfica will never win the European Cup again”, said. So far, said and done.
|
EQUIPMENT
|
COMPETITION
|
LAST TITLE
|
YEARS WITHOUT A TITLE
|
BENFICA
|
CHAMPIONS/UEL
|
1962
|
61
|
RACING
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1967
|
56
|
STUDENTS
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1970
|
53
|
INDEPENDENT
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1984
|
39
|
PEÑAROL
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1978
|
36
|
NATIONAL
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1988
|
35
|
COLOR COLOR
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
1991
|
32
|
JUVENTUS
|
CHAMPIONS
|
nineteen ninety six
|
27
These are all clubs of enormous international hierarchy and that have been able to lift a huge number of important titles but are now in the midst of a huge drought.
