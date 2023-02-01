The winter market has given a lot this year, especially for Chelsea who have spent indecent amounts of money. In this TOP signings, we will only have the Premier League as the protagonist, who have spent almost 800 million euros in this transfer window, almost the same as in LaLiga, which have spent 28 million euros.
They are the team that has been best reinforced in the world. They have signed Enzo Fernández, Mudryk, Joao Felix, Badiashile, Madueke, Malo Gusto… They have bought an authentic team with impressive amounts. Currently, the blues are in the tenth position of the Premier League.
It is certainly one of the market operations. Manchester City has strengthened a direct rival with one of the best full-backs in the world, if not the best. They get the players on loan with a purchase option of 70 million euros that is not mandatory. Bayern is reinforcing itself in the best way.
They have taken one of the World Cup players. Cody Gakpo signed with Liverpool for only 35 million euros. A very good operation knowing how high the prices of the players who shine in the World Cup are. They needed people up front after Luis Díaz’s injury.
They have made two high-quality signings. Trossard from Brighton to rotate up for just €27m and Jorginho from Chelsea for a €12m fee. Two experienced signings for the team’s rotation that are not going to lower the level. Arsenal is 100% focused on winning the Premier League.
Tottenham has been made with two very top reinforcements. Villarreal’s Araunt Danjuma for a €3m loan fee and Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro for €45m. Two players that increase the level of the squad.
