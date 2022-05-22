Atlas advanced to the Liga MX grand final after beating Tigres on aggregate in the Clausura 2022 semifinals. The team led by Diego Cocca will seek to lift the two-time championship, a feat that few teams have achieved during the tournament season short. In this period, only two squads have managed to lift the title consecutively.
Since August 1996, the date on which the short tournaments began, only Pumas and León have achieved the two-time championship. The Foxes will seek to join this select group. In the final they will meet America or Pachuca.
The UNAM team, under the orders of Hugo Sánchez, won the two-time championship with the Clausura 2004 and Apertura 2004 titles. In its first final of the year, Universidad Nacional beat Chivas de Guadalajara in a dramatic definition on penalties.
In the following semester, Pumas won the aggregate score 3-1 against Rayados de Monterrey, a team that had Guillermo Franco at a great time and was under the technical direction of Miguel Herrera.
After his return to the first division, León marked an era in Liga MX. La Fiera won two league titles in a row: in the Apertura 2013 and against Pachuca in the Clausura 2014. In the first series, the panzaverdes beat the Águilas del América by a global score of 1-5. León lifted the title in his third tournament in the first division after recovering the category.
In Clausura 2014, Gustavo Matosas’ team had a disappointing performance, but managed to sneak into the group at the last minute. In the final phase, La Fiera recovered his memory and reached the final against the Tuzos, his ‘brothers’ from the Pachuca Group. León was crowned after beating Hidalguenses by a score of 3-4.
Toluca was champion in the Verano 2000 tournament. In Verano 2000, the Diablos Rojos had a great regular season. However, they fell to Monarcas Morelia in the final. The game went to the penalty shootout and the Michoacans won the series.
Tigres is another team that was able to achieve the two-time championship, but failed in its attempts. The UANL team won against América in the 2016 Apertura final. The felines were crowned against the Águilas in a series of penalties.
A semester later, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti team faced Chivas de Guadalajara in the final of the Clausura 2017, but the Sacred Flock prevailed.
