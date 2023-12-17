The end of the stage Rogelio Funes Mori with the Monterrey Football Club he continues to get closer, in the last year he has been close to leaving, however, it has not materialized, there was talk of an interest from the National University Club, however, without official offers so far.
Meanwhile, for 2024 it has been confirmed that the Monterrey team has two formal proposals on the table from clubs interested in the signing of its all-time top scorer, Guild of Brazil and Toluca FC.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelhe Guild from Brazil has sent two offers, one to the club and another to the footballer, for the Gang he offered 1.5 million dollars. While, the offer to Funes Mori was to terminate his contract with the club and thus arrive as a free agent at the institution that offers him a salary of almost 2 million dollars with bonuses included.
For its part, the Toluca painting offered almost the 2 million dollars by the player and at the moment the Sultana del Norte team is analyzing the offers, although from the outset he would have informed them that they ask 3 million dollars for his player.
The Brazilian club would not be willing to offer more and would wait for the footballer to make the decision, while the scarlet team would not be willing to spend more capital either.
