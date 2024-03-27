The imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick at the Santiago Bernabéu is something that every Real Madrid fan is counting down the days for.
Along with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, the pair look set to usher in a new era of Galacticos. Not only will they possibly dominate LaLiga but it could also usher in another era of unrivaled dominance of the European game.
And while all of that is very exciting for basically all Real Madrid fans, it may not be so exciting for Rodrygo Goes. The arrivals of Mbappé and Endrick could reportedly spell the end of the striker's brilliant career at the Spanish capital club, with several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.
So if Endrick and Mbappé force Rodrygo to leave the Bernabeu, where should he go next? We in 90min We've taken a look at it.
Rodrygo is an impressive footballer, but his €100m price tag will be too high to bear during a summer when Man Utd need at least five additions to their struggling squad.
Probability: 3/10
By going out and signing the best player available to fill a need in midfield during the 2023 summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have risen to another level this season.
Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Arsenal need a new striker to lead their potent attacking line. The best player potentially available to do that could be Rodrygo.
Although more naturally a wide striker, the Brazilian has performed extremely well (after some expected early problems) as a striker this season for Real Madrid, and is the type of tactically dynamic player that Arteta seems to love.
Probability: 7/10
If Jurgen Klopp were to be Liverpool manager in 2024/25, then the Reds would probably have been at the top of this list.
The Brazilian would have thrived in Klopp's high-intensity, all-action set-up.
However, Klopp's departure does not mean there is no chance of Rodrygo fitting in well at Anfield. The striker could be the perfect future replacement for Mohamed Salah, a player who is apparently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at least twice a day.
Probability: 8/10
Considering how brilliant they are, it can be difficult to look at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and think they need a specific new signing.
However, if you look closely you will see that City's wide players have not been as impressive in recent months and that there is perhaps an imminent need to freshen things up in those areas.
Rodrygo would be the perfect player to replace underperforming players like Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku.
Probability: 9/10
