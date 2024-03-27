Probability: 3/10

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Arsenal need a new striker to lead their potent attacking line. The best player potentially available to do that could be Rodrygo.

Although more naturally a wide striker, the Brazilian has performed extremely well (after some expected early problems) as a striker this season for Real Madrid, and is the type of tactically dynamic player that Arteta seems to love.

Probability: 7/10

The Brazilian would have thrived in Klopp's high-intensity, all-action set-up.

However, Klopp's departure does not mean there is no chance of Rodrygo fitting in well at Anfield. The striker could be the perfect future replacement for Mohamed Salah, a player who is apparently linked with a move to Saudi Arabia at least twice a day.

Probability: 8/10

However, if you look closely you will see that City's wide players have not been as impressive in recent months and that there is perhaps an imminent need to freshen things up in those areas.

Rodrygo would be the perfect player to replace underperforming players like Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku.

Probability: 9/10