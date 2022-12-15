Friday, December 16, 2022
The teams that contribute the most players to the 2022 World Cup Final

December 15, 2022
in Sports
0

Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid They are the two teams that will contribute the most footballers to the match with 4 players each. Followed by these two teams appear the Paris Saint-Germain, R.real madridSeville and Juventus that contribute 3 players each team.

Villarreal, Manchester UtdBarcelona, ​​Olympique de Marseille, Betis, TottenhamBenfica and Milan, they have 2 soccer players each. Then there are several teams that contribute one player each, such as the astonville, Inter, Lyon Olympics, Rome and the Monaco, among others.

Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Mathys Tel, Lucas Hernandez

Pavard, Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez wearing the Bayern Munich shirt / Alex Grimm/GettyImages

– Lucas Hernandez (France)
– Benjamin Pavard (France)
– Dayot Upamecano (France)
-Kingsley Coman (France)

Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann and Nahuel Molina, teammates at Atlético Madrid / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

– Nahuel Molina (Argentina)
– Rodrigo DePaul (Argentina)
– Angel Correa (Argentina)
– Antoine Griezmann (France)

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-REAL MADRID

Messi hugs Mbappe, to his right Kimpembe hugging another PSG teammate / FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

– Lionel Messi (Argentina)
-Kylian Mbappe (France)
-Presnel Kimpembe (France)

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Karim Benzema

Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Benzema wearing the Real Madrid shirt / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

– Eduardo Camavinga (France)
– Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
– Karim Benzema (France)

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-SEVILLA

Sevilla’s 11, Papu Gomez, Marcos Acuña and Gonzalo Montiel in the bottom row. / OLI SCARFF / Getty Images

– Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina)
– Marcos Acuna (Argentina)
– Alejandro Gomez (Argentina)

Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot, Bremer Silva, Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo da Silva, Dusan Vlahovic, Ángel Di María, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado

Leandro Paredes (left) and next to him Ángel Di Maria (below) Adrien Rabiot (above) / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

– Leandro Paredes (Argentina)
– Angel Di Maria (Argentina)
– Adrien Rabiot (France)

Juan Foyth, Geronimo Rulli

Juan Foyth and Geronimo Rulli, teammates at Villareal / Maja Hitij/GettyImages

– Geronimo Rulli (Argentina)
– Juan Foyth (Argentina)

Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane

Diogo Dalot bumps his chest with Lisandro Martinez and at his side Raphael Varane / Michael Regan/GettyImages

– Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)
– Raphaël Varane (France)

Matteo Guendouzi, Dayot Upamecano, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Matteo Guendouzi (left in red boots) and Jordan Veretout (right) / John Berry/GettyImages

– Matteo Guendouzi (France)
– Jordan Veretout (France)

Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Otamendi

Enzo Fernández and Nicolás Otamendi celebrate Argentina’s pass to the world final / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

-Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)
– Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Luiz Henrique, Guido Rodriguez, German Pezzella

Guido Rodriguez and German Pezzella hug Luiz Henrique / Danilo Di Giovanni/GettyImages

– German Pezzella (Argentina)
– Guido Rodriguez (Argentina)

Jules Kounde, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele celebrate the goal with Robert Lewandowski / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

– Jules Koundé (France)
– Ousmane Dembele (France)

Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez

Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez celebrate Olivier’s goal for Milan / Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

– Theo Hernandez (France)
-Olivier Giroud (France)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Cristian “Cuti” Romero and Hugo Lloris, teammates at Tottenham / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

– Cristian Romero (Argentina)
– Hugo Lloris (France)

