The teams that contribute the most players to the 2022 World Cup Final

Bayern Munich and Atlético de Madrid They are the two teams that will contribute the most footballers to the match with 4 players each. Followed by these two teams appear the Paris Saint-Germain, R.real madridSeville and Juventus that contribute 3 players each team.
Villarreal, Manchester UtdBarcelona, Olympique de Marseille, Betis, TottenhamBenfica and Milan, they have 2 soccer players each. Then there are several teams that contribute one player each, such as the astonville, Inter, Lyon Olympics, Rome and the Monaco, among others.
– Lucas Hernandez (France)
– Benjamin Pavard (France)
– Dayot Upamecano (France)
-Kingsley Coman (France)
– Nahuel Molina (Argentina)
– Rodrigo DePaul (Argentina)
– Angel Correa (Argentina)
– Antoine Griezmann (France)
– Lionel Messi (Argentina)
-Kylian Mbappe (France)
-Presnel Kimpembe (France)
– Eduardo Camavinga (France)
– Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
– Karim Benzema (France)
– Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina)
– Marcos Acuna (Argentina)
– Alejandro Gomez (Argentina)
– Leandro Paredes (Argentina)
– Angel Di Maria (Argentina)
– Adrien Rabiot (France)
– Geronimo Rulli (Argentina)
– Juan Foyth (Argentina)
– Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)
– Raphaël Varane (France)
– Matteo Guendouzi (France)
– Jordan Veretout (France)
-Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)
– Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)
– German Pezzella (Argentina)
– Guido Rodriguez (Argentina)
– Jules Koundé (France)
– Ousmane Dembele (France)
– Theo Hernandez (France)
-Olivier Giroud (France)
– Cristian Romero (Argentina)
– Hugo Lloris (France)
#teams #contribute #players #World #Cup #Final
Leave a Reply