There is no doubt that this break can help some teams that are not going through a good time, whether due to injuries, playing style, pressure or simply getting used to their new helmsman.

Here are the teams that can benefit from the break Liga MX:

One that should be very grateful is the cement team, since its beginning was quite sad, causing the dismissal of a historic helmsman like the Brazilian. Ricardo Ferrettileaving in his place Joaquin Moreno.

Although they have incorporated a large number of incorporations, they do not end up being regular. For now, La Maquina has five losses, one draw and one victory. Those from La Noria know that their biggest problem is the goal, as they continue to bet on signing an international striker, without having been successful so far despite the large number of options they have managed, achieving for now the hiring of Angel Sepúlvedawho did good things with Queretaro.

The central defense was renewed with Carlos Salcedo and the Colombian Willer Dittaso they need to understand each other more, apart from the arc Sebastian Jurado and Andres Gudiño have left doubts, while other reinforcements such as the Colombians Kevin Castano and Diber Changing They have not finished weighing, unlike the Brazilian Moisés Vieira.

Evidently the colero is the most relieved by the pause, since they did not know victory in the short Venezuelan era Rafael Dudamelnor in the Leagues Cup nor in the Liga MX. In their last match, the Rayos came close to adding three for the first time, but an unfortunate own goal by the debutant Waldo Madridcaused that Lion will save the tie.

Eduardo Fentanes He was the one chosen by the board to take the reins of the club, so the squad must adapt again to another style of play. The reality is that the Aguascalientes team cannot do much as they do not have great figures, that is why they will have to bet on the collective over the individual. A few days ago, the Venezuelan John Chancellor He was announced as a new reinforcement, expecting him to take the role of leader in the defense alongside the captain Alexis Pena.

The penultimate place must also have been grateful for the break, since they have not quite found their way either, although unlike Blue Cross and Necaxathe board has not given its thumbs down to its coach, hoping that Miguel Herrera can right the ship. The border team suffered the hard loss of the Argentine Alexis Caneloleaving the Paraguayan very alone in front Carlos Gonzalez.

Just like the Rayos, they do not have big stars in their ranks, except for the Canadian Lucas Cavallinithe Colombian Christian Riverathe Argentinian Titi Rodríguez, Fernando Madrigal, Diego Barbosa and Jesus Crownalthough the latter is a substitute for Toño Rodríguez. For this reason, Tijuana has just signed Efrain Alvarez from the Los Angeles Galaxy and to the Argentine White Sunday from the DNipro from Ukraine, hoping that they can contribute a lot to the front.

The Tuzos are falling apart. It is logical if they got rid of their most important players in less than a year. Kevin Alvarez, Daniel Aceves, Luis Chavez, Mauricio Isaísas well as foreigners Aviles Hurtado, Romario Ibarra and Oscar Ustarileaving the entire package to Erick Sanchez, Gustavo Cabral and Javier Lopezalongside the youth players and youth players, without forgetting that they added the experience of the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz. However, just one victory for three defeats and the same number of draws.

The Uruguayan Guillermo Almada He seems not to have received an ultimatum and that is due, perhaps, to the fact that the board is aware that it was their mistake to let so many pieces go without being adequately reinforced, but everything can change from one moment to the next. Those from Bella Airosa need to start improving on the collective issue and reconsider that this is not the path they are used to.

Despite its great start in the Apertura 2023, Guadalajara has been leaving much to be desired for more than a month. In the Leagues Cup 2023 He was called to be a candidate for the title, however, he lost his only two matches without showing a good face. Back in the local tournament, he added a draw and a victory, but on Matchday 6 he lost undefeated against Santos Laguna in Torreon. It was thought that they could return to winning ways at home against Rayados, but the Rebaño lost again.

The level he has shown is worrying Alexis Vegawho is considered the figure, in addition to the signing Erick Gutierrez, criticized in every match, apart from the good defensive work they had done went out. The Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He has experimented a lot with his starting eleven and changes, being criticized by fans and specialists.

In addition to this, the strategist suddenly deleted Isaac Brizuela and Ronaldo Cisneroswho had been present in the team’s excellent start.

The Argentine coach Mauro Gerk received a hard blow when he lost his best striker overnight, Angel Sepúlvedawho was the figure, as well as the scorer, apart Cougars stole from Rodrigo Lopez. The attack was diminished and only in the first game without El Cuate was his absence noticed, since Tigers He beat them 5-0, causing El Tanque to explode at a press conference against the regulations that allow signings to be made until September.

Precisely for this reason, one should think that the coach should be grateful for the break, since this way he has time to rethink what his new position will be, his new starting eleven and who will be in charge of the role he had. Sepulveda.