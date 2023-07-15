We are barely in mid-July and there are already many teams that have thrown the house out of the window in the transfer market, with the aim of fighting for everything in the 2023/24 season and with renewed ambitions. Some teams have changed their more conservative strategy this summer and have opted for a revolution to continue fighting for everything and be the rival to beat, such as the teams on this list:
Arsenal’s season has been almost perfect, losing their chances of winning the Premier League in the last days and showing that Arteta’s project is a serious candidate for the title. In addition, the return to the Champions League forces the board to reinforce the squad, and the signings of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber (the last two are about to become official) shows that Arsenal is back to stay. In addition, they have worked on the renewals of some important players, such as William Saliba.
After an idyllic 2021/22 season, the white team has fallen a bit short this year. With the Copa del Rey as the only title and the hard result in the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City, Florentino has gotten down to work and in a matter of weeks has already renewed the enthusiasm of the fans. The team has covered the left back, forward and midfield with Fran García, Joselu and Jude Bellingham, in addition to the signing of Arda Güler and the return of Brahim Díaz, although his summer is not over yet and the signing of Kylian Mbappé would be the jewel in the crown Without this signing and with the departure of Benzema it would not be a perfect summer, which is why they are in second position on this list.
The departure of Sergio Busquets has left an important void at FC Barcelona, but its transfer market has been very good so far. Xavi made it clear that he needs reinforcements on the right side, midfield and forward, and so far they have more than fulfilled. The signing of Ilkay Gundogan completes a stellar midfield, and although the right-back has not been signed at the moment, Íñigo Martínez arrives to shield the culé defense. In addition, the team has already closed the transfer of Vitor Roque, who they hope will be their starting striker for the next few years.
So far they haven’t made much noise, since the team’s financial situation isn’t the best in the Premier League either, but they have already closed two very important signings. After signing Cody Gakpo in January to join Salah and Darwin Nunez, Klopp’s side have taken one of England’s player of the year in Mac Allister and have also signed Szoboszlai. Liverpool’s midfield problems should be more than resolved, Thiago is also expected to be at 100% this season, and they could once again be a feared team in Europe.
Milan came close to having a great season after many years in the shadows, and despite the departures of Sandro Tonali and Brahim Díaz, their summer has been very good. The first thing has been to close the renewal of Rafael Leao, called to be one of the stars of world football in the coming years, and then they have reinforced their midfield very well. Loftus-Cheek has been the first signing to arrive, and his Chelsea teammate Christian Pulisic is about to sign for the Italian team as well. In addition, Milan have ‘taken’ the young talent Luka Romero from Lazio at zero cost.
Little has to reinforce Manchester City after an almost perfect year, but even so they continue to look for pieces that fit into Guardiola’s scheme. After the initial score by Declan Rice, City have signed Mateo Kovacic to assume the departure of Gundogan, and although nothing is official at the moment, the club is seriously following Josko Gvardiol to close a relentless defense.
Erik Ten Hag’s first season as manager of Manchester United has been quite good, but it has been seen that some pieces are missing to be able to fight with Arsenal and Manchester City. So far there have been no major signings, the only official thing has been the transfer of Mason Mount, but we are days away from Onana becoming Manchester United’s new goalkeeper and the club is still looking for a starting striker. Harry Kane is one of the targets, but the other is the young Hojlund.
