In today’s list we will see the ten national teams that have already confirmed their presence in the next round of the European continental tournament. Some of them already know in which position they have finished the group stage and others simply know that mathematically they are inside waiting to see what happens on the last day.
Those of Roberto Mancini have made full of victories in their group and have agreed as first in an incontestable way. They are the only ones who are going to finish the group stage with all possible points and without conceding a bit.
The first of Group A will face each other in the second round against the second of Group C, in this case it is already known that it is Austria.
Rob Page’s men did not manage to beat Italy in the duel for first place on the last day, but they did manage to pass behind them after winning the other two games.
The second of Group A will face each other in the second round against the second of Group B, in this case it is already known that it is Denmark.
Another of the three teams that has gone to the round of 16 winning all their matches has been led by Roberto Martínez, who except in the first half against Denmark has shown an image of a candidate for the title.
The leader of Group B will face each other in the second round against the third of Group A, D, E or F, depending on who are the four that access.
Kasper Hjulmand’s men have managed to recover from the shock that Christian Eriksen gave on the first day and, after the defeat in a delicate state of mind, came the recovery of the player and that of the national team, which has managed to fall behind Belgium.
The second from Group B will face off against the second from Group A, in this case it is already known that it is Wales.
Those of Frank De Boer are the third and last of the group stage that have managed to finish it with a full of victories, in the same way as Italy and Belgium. Despite the doubts surrounding the coach, at the moment there are positive results.
The leader of Group C will face off with the third of Group D, E or F, which remains to be determined based on which are the best four of the six third parties.
Franco Foda’s men could not defeat the Netherlands but they did win in their other two games, which has allowed them to finish behind the team Orange.
The second of Group C will face the leader of Group A, which in this case is already known to be Italy.
Jaroslav Silhavy’s men are guaranteed a pass to the round of 16, but it remains to be seen in what position they will do so. They lead Group D with four points, tied with their next rival: England. Even if they lost, they could win among the best third parties in the worst case. If they do not lose they will be first, but they would face each other against the second of the group of death.
Those of Gareth Southgate are in the same situation as the previous ones mentioned, with the exception that the English only use a victory to finish in first place. Similarly, a defeat would not mean an elimination. In fact, being second would make them avoid the second of the group of death and face the one of E.
Janne Andersson’s men start as leaders of Group E on the final matchday and, even if they lost to Poland and fell behind on goal difference and the winner of the other match passed over, they would be guaranteed access in third place.
To finish first would make him play the third in Group A, B, C or D. Being second would cause him to face England or the Czech Republic. To be in third place would mean meeting the faces of Belgium or the Netherlands.
Didier Deschamps’ men lead Group F with four points and, although they lose to Portugal, they are guaranteed third place by adding four points to date.
In case of leading Group F, they would face the third of Group A, B or C, depending on who is classified. Being second they would be seen with England or the Czech Republic and, being third, against the Netherlands or Belgium.
Leave a Reply