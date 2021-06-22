The first of Group A will face each other in the second round against the second of Group C, in this case it is already known that it is Austria.

The second of Group A will face each other in the second round against the second of Group B, in this case it is already known that it is Denmark.

The leader of Group B will face each other in the second round against the third of Group A, D, E or F, depending on who are the four that access.

The second from Group B will face off against the second from Group A, in this case it is already known that it is Wales.

The leader of Group C will face off with the third of Group D, E or F, which remains to be determined based on which are the best four of the six third parties.

The second of Group C will face the leader of Group A, which in this case is already known to be Italy.

To finish first would make him play the third in Group A, B, C or D. Being second would cause him to face England or the Czech Republic. To be in third place would mean meeting the faces of Belgium or the Netherlands.

In case of leading Group F, they would face the third of Group A, B or C, depending on who is classified. Being second they would be seen with England or the Czech Republic and, being third, against the Netherlands or Belgium.