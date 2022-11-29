There are only three teams that have managed to win the first two matches of the World Cup. These are the cases of France, Brazil and Portugal. Three of the most powerful teams in the World Cup coincide with having a very balanced team in all lines. We are going to analyze one by one the three selections:
Current champion and main candidate. Team that mixes experienced players with promises. Despite the fact that they have had very bad luck with injuries (Benzema, Kimpembe, Pogba, Kanté, Nkunku, Lucas Hernández…) they still have one of the best teams in the competition. They have one of the best backbones in the World Cup made up of: Lloris – Varane and Upamecano (so far the best central defender in the World Cup together with Gvardiol) – Tchouaméni – Griezmann – Mbappé. It may sound strange, but Giroud does much better for this team than Benzema.
They are a very compact block. One of the keys to this team is its full-backs; They are not very deep, but it is impossible to catch them carelessly. Militao is now acting as a right-back and, like France, they have a very strong backbone: Alisson – Marquinho and Militao – Casemiro – Neymar – Vini Jr. Neymar’s loss has been very noticeable in this last game against Switzerland, Brazil without him He gets stuck in the last meters, but it remains to be seen if he reaches the eighths. It is a team that in the last meters makes the ball fly, they barely hold it.
One of the covers of the World Cup. Not much was said about this team in the preview but they have high-quality players who are 100% committed to the group. Possibly the weak point of this team is the midfield. In the last game against Uruguay it was William Carvalho and Ruben Neves who played in the double pivot, they are two good players, but they are not world class, yes, from three four up from the field they have gunpowder. Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo form the attack. To which we must add Rafael Leao who can be the best revulsion of the World Cup. Defense is another of the strengths of this team. They have elite players: Cancelo, Rubén Días and Nuno Mendes make it up. We will have to wait for the medical report of the PSG player, who was injured against Uruguay.
