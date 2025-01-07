Last Saturday, January 4, the teams from the University of Seville began their journey in the Andalusian Indoor Hockey Championship, in the Honor Division category.

The women’s team from the University of Seville sealed an exciting start to the championship in Alcalá la Real, managing to win two of the three games they played.

The girls, grouped in a single group, faced the Irish Hockey Club in the first match, managing to win by two goals to zero. In the second match, against the host, CH Alcalá, they fell by a minimal difference of 2 – 1, while in the third and last match of the day they defeated CHP Benalmádena by 2 – 0, which raised serious chances of qualifying. for the final phase.

Unlike the women’s team, the men’s team, located in group B, faced CD Isla de León, RH Privé Benalmádena and Club Hockey Alcalá at the Los Bermejales University Sports Complex, which was also the first leg. of the first phase of this competition.









The Sevillians began this adventure with a resounding 7-0 victory against CD Isla de León, which they could not make good on with two defeats in the other two games of the opening day. The University of Seville team was defeated 7 to 1 against RH Privé Benalmádena, and 1 – 8 against CH Alcalá.

The second day of the Andalusian Championship will be played next Saturday, January 11, in which the men’s team will travel to the municipality of Alcalá la Real, while the women’s team will act as host, playing three new games at the CDU Los Bermejales.

The top four finishers in each category will compete in a final phase on January 18, at the CD Málaga 91 facilities, made up of four teams, to decide the regional champion in both the women’s and men’s categories. In addition, this final phase will decide which three teams from both sections will be present in the Spanish Indoor Hockey Championship.

SADUS resumes its full activity during normal hours

The Sports Activities Service of the University of Seville continues, for another year, in its commitment to collaborate with the entire University Community of the University of Seville in the objective of fulfilling all the sports purposes of this year 2025, and to do so, it resumes their usual schedules in all their facilities, both the CDU Los Bermejales and the CED Pirotecnia.

In addition, the customer service offices will also resume their usual hours at the CDU Los Bermejales facilities, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; and CED Pirotecnia, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SADUS has a wide variety of services available both for members of the University Community and for external users, in addition to different sports modalities for the use and enjoyment of its users.

Activities in the natural environment of SADUS resume their programming

Next Saturday, January 11, the Activities Service of the University of Seville will visit the province of Huelva, which will be the first route through the natural environment in 2025, and the fifth of the season.

Specifically, hikers will travel to the Huelva municipality of Nerva, on a 14-kilometer journey that will explore the source of the Tinto River through swamps and streams, crossing the Peña de Hierro. This contrast between pine forests and orange groves of the Andalusian province, typical of the typical mining landscape, will close a new adventure for the hikers signed up so far.

You can consult all the complete programming on the SADUS website.