For this 2022there are three teams invited to La Vuelta that starts on August 19 in Utrecht (The Netherlands): Euskaltel, Burgos BH and the newcomer Kern Pharma, which will be in a three-week race for the first time. In fact, with the recent changes in the UCI, La Vuelta had the power to invite two teams, but finally there will be the 18 from the World Tour category, the first two in the ranking of the Pro Teams category (Alpecin and Arkea) and… three guests. This is because La Vuelta (Unipublic) made a request to the UCI to increase the number of participating teams, with the support of the Professional Cycling Council. and they approved. In this way, there are the three teams mentioned, and Caja Rural is left out of the race ten years later.

Both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France do not have this extra equipment because they did not request it. They didn’t need it either, as the Italian race featured three invitations for the ‘home’ teams (which went to Bardiani, Androni Giocattoli and Eolo-Kometa) after the resignation of Arkea to be in the appointment. In the Tour, as in La Vuelta, both the Alpecin and the Arkea (unlike the Giro), confirmed their presence. In the gala round, the two invited teams are also from ‘home’: B&B Hotels and TotalEnergies. The Giro and the Tour had no problem in this regard, since Italy has three teams in the Pro Teams category and France, another three: all six will be in their respective main races in their territory.

The problem arose in Spain, which has four teams in Pro Teams (the category below the World Tour), and no country has so many. For this reason, having only two invitations made management very complicated. By having a third, the situation improved… but one continued to be left out, as happened to Caja Rural. Coincidentally, the four teams ‘saw’ each other in the second-stage escape from Itzulia, with one member from each squad, and a lack of understanding that deprived them of a win for Alaphilippe. It should be noted that the invitations to La Vuelta do not rotate between the teams. This means that those (or in the singular) who are left out do not have to be inside the following year, and vice versa.

“At no time was it said to rotate. Each invitation is for the team that the organization considers. For example, maybe some of the teams next season have outstanding signings, or a great performance in terms of wins, and they will have to decide again, “ They count from one of the teams invited to AS. It should be noted that Spain has three Navarran teams: Kern Pharma, Caja Rural and Movistar. The latter is the only national World Tour category, so it is present in all the top-level categories of the cycling calendar. It will not be until 2023 when the new invitations for La Vuelta will be known, being the number of three extra places something exceptional, a priori, for 2022. Time will tell.