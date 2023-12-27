Club América was finally able to consecrate itself with the Apertura 2023 tournament championship and the Mexican striker Henry Martin He was able to shake off the weight he had carried several tournaments ago where he was accused of not appearing in the final phases with the azulcrema team and was a key piece in breaking the five-year drought without a league title.
The 14th league cup arrived and it was from the hand of a dominant team, the 'Bomb'He scored several goals, being captain and a reference, which continues to maintain him as one of the best 9 Mexicans today and for this reason he has aroused the interest of many Mexican soccer teams such as Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul .
The contractual situation of the Mexican national team attacker is relevant at the moment given that his contract expires next summer, so the Eagles will have to offer him a considerable extension according to his current good moment, otherwise there will be teams that will try to seduce him to take it away
According to newspaper information RECORDthe Sacred Flock and the Machine have shown intentions to sign the azulcrema player, however, it is unknown if they have launched formal offers for his services.
In this way, the capital team will try to offer him a new contract that meets the goalscorer's expectations, since from the outset it can be intuited that both parties want to remain in tune to seek the two-time championship.
Until the end of Apertura 2023, the attacker has registered 230 games, 91 goals and 39 assists. With the Águilas he has two Liga MX championships, a Copa MX and a Campeón de Campeones. In addition, an individual scoring title in the Clausura 2023 with 14 goals.
