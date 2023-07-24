The novel of the summer has undoubtedly been carried out by kylian mbappe and the Paris Saint Germain and it is that the president of the Parisian team has been forceful in his statements and literally wants to subject the French footballer to make a decision about his future this season before the registration closes, in a few words either renew or they will sell him, since they do not expect him to leave for free at the end of the 2023/24 campaign for Real Madrid.
The player wants to reach the end of the following campaign and decide his future at that moment, but within the French leadership they know that he will end up leaving the Merengue team as a free agent, despite the fact that the player has stated in interviews that he does not intend to leave the club free.
For his part, the directive of psg want to be sure of a project with mbappe long-term or otherwise want to get financial compensation for a player in whom they have invested a lot making him the banner of the institution, for which they want to sell him to the highest bidder.
In this way, it has been left out of the tour of Japan and surely they are willing to freeze it for the entire season if it is not decided to renew or go sold this summer.
Therefore, in the following list we leave the clubs that are most likely to get the services of one of the best players in the world, without taking into account clubs that have already ruled out his signing as Manchester City and Arsenal on the subject of financial Fair Play.
It certainly seems crazy that at such a young age the Frenchman decides to leave top-flight football to come to Saudi Arabia. According to the information provided by RMC Sports of France, the Saudi cadre is willing to pay 200 million by the attacker and offer him a contract of €400 millionbasically the same contract that they offered to Lionel Messi.
The spurs They welcome the signing before a possible departure from Harry Kane and they could have enough money to offer for him, but due to his lack of competitiveness at a European level, it seems very difficult for Mbappé to want to be a spurs.
If there is a market shaker this is Chelsea Todd Boehley. Although they have to let out a lot before coming in, the blue team has attractive players to add a good amount of money and come back for a superstar. The strikers do not have their place guaranteed and footballers like lukakuwho returns from loan, Pulisic, Havertz and Mountthey have already left the team and could have a box to bid for their signing.
Those from Anfield were one of the teams that spent the longest time in the race alongside Real Madrid. Although the forward Red has been incorporating troops in recent years to make the generational change of that magnificent triplet, the departure of firmino and some other exit could lead them to bet on Mbappé. His first signing of the season was Alexis MacAllister.
The Red Devils They are analyzing the possibility of becoming the scorer and from the general point of view, it could be the club that would interest Mbappé the most due to its history. Manchester United lacks a clear offensive reference. This season has more than shown that they need more punch up front and, despite the fact that Rashford has completed a great year, he needs a partner to help him solve in attack.
It’s no surprise that Real Madrid are the number one candidate to hire the 24-year-old attacker, it’s no secret that both sides want each other. It is Mbappé’s dream team and the White House environment wants it madly from the institution, media and fans.
