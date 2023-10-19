After the elimination in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Boca, the leadership of Palmeiras from Brazil began to work on assembling the squad for next season: it has already reached an agreement with Racing for the transfer of Aníbal Moreno, but apparently it is going for more, seeking to enrich its offensive midfield.
In that sense, there is interest in a player who has been key in his team and who has a chance of leaving in the short term: it is the Uruguayan Nicolas de la Cruzfrom River Plate, for whom they would offer some 12 million dollars.
In fact, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola stated that the Argentine team requested about 18 million dollars to sell one of its greatest figures, considering those 12 insufficient.
At the same time Flamengowhich has just hired Tité as coach, has also been looking for him for several months and, taking into account that it is one of the clubs with the best economic power in the region, it will not be so simple for “Verdao” to be able to secure him.
“The token is 50 percent of River Plate and Liverpool (Uruguay),” said journalist Sebastián Srur. De La Cruz signed his renewal with River on November 11, before going with his National Team to Qatar. His bond is until December 2025. What will happen?
