ATTENTION RIVER: IN BRAZIL THEY ENSURE THAT PALMEIRAS FOLLOWS DE LA CRUZ 🇧🇷🔎

According to the Nosso Palestra site, Verdao would go after the Uruguayan in the next transfer market. The Millionaire would let him go for an offer greater than 8 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/0DSFga012B

— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) October 17, 2023