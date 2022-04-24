Despite the departure of Sergio Agüero from Manchester City and not signing any substitute for the Argentine, Gabriel Jesus has hardly had a leading role in the team. For this reason, the Brazilian wants to leave in search of new opportunities according to what he has been able to know 90min.
The City striker has proven to be a talented player, and still young despite his time in the elite, and that is why he has several interesting offers on the table. The player’s representatives are in contact with Manchester City, which would have offered a renewal to the player, whom he considers a valuable footballer as part of the squad. Even so, everything indicates that they will finally try to find a way out for him.
One of the teams interested in the player is Arsenal. The gunners They see themselves close to returning to the Champions League and with an exciting project, so they see the Brazilian attacker as a good reinforcement. Arteta knows Gabriel well from his time as assistant coach at City, but the Brazilian would like to prioritize a team outside the Premier.
The other teams that have shown interest are Barça, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid, who would seek to sign the Brazilian for the lead. Gabriel Jesus wants to continue in a big team, but in which he can enjoy minutes, and these three teams will have several casualties in the attack at the end of the season to cover.
