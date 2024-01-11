The Sharjah Voluntary Work Award approved the “Volunteer Teams” category, among the categories participating in the 21st session of the award.

The Sharjah Voluntary Work Award invited all volunteer teams nationwide wishing to participate to submit their applications until January 15, noting that the jury will examine and evaluate the submitted projects to select the winners.

Volunteer teams are the teams registered by the Ministry of Community Development and licensed by the local authorities, provided that the number of team members is five or more, and the group must be composed of people over the age of 18 years.

Volunteer teams are entitled to participate in five awards, including the “Best Volunteer Team Award,” “Best Young Leader for Volunteer Teams Award,” “Record Number of Volunteer Hours Award,” “Best Volunteer Opportunity Maker Award,” and “Best Volunteer Initiative Award.” .

The Executive Director of the Award, Fatima Musa Al Balushi, confirmed that allocating a category to volunteer teams comes within the framework of the Award’s commitment to enhancing the spirit of motivation and encouragement for volunteer work, with a focus on honoring tangible social efforts, especially among young people, explaining that volunteer teams, the majority of whose members consist of Ambitious young people play a vital role in serving society.

Fatima praised the wonderful efforts made by many volunteer teams, which have become an essential partner for various entities in organizing and managing volunteer opportunities, praising the transformation of these teams into social incubators that contribute to encouraging young people to spend their time usefully in serving society and the nation.

Fatima Al Balushi:

• Volunteer teams play a vital role in community service.