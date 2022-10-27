The teams calcified and eliminated from the Champions League in the absence of a day

The Champions League is about to put an end to the group stage. There is only one day left to play and we can start drawing conclusions. Let’s see here who are the teams already classified and which ones were eliminated:
CLASSIFIED
One of the revelations of the season as it is being Napoli is first in group A. They have won all the games. 15 points out of 15 possible. Along with them Liverpool. 12 points and the first place will be played on the last day.
REMOVED
Ajax will be a Europa League team. He only has three points in his locker and the last Rangers. He has not managed to win a single match.
CLASSIFIED
Bruges and Porto have reached the round of 16 of the Uefa Champions League. The last matchday is still to be played where passing as first in the group is at stake. The last confrontation between the two was 4-0 for Porto.
REMOVED
Atlético de Madrid has been eliminated after drawing against Leverkusen. Carrasco had it in his boots to keep Atlético alive, but he missed a penalty at the last minute. They have not yet secured or played the Europa League.
CLASSIFIED
Inter closed the classification before Barcelona vs Bayern was played. They beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 and left Barcelona without a mathematical chance before they played their game. Bayern, for their part, secured their first place after beating Xavi’s men 0-3.
REMOVED
The team led by Xavi was eliminated for the second consecutive year and will play the Europa League. They have only managed 4 points in five games. Viktoria Plzen closes the group with 5 defeats in 5 games.
In group D there is nothing defined. Right now the classification is Tottenham (8 points), Sporting de Portugal (7 points), Eintracht Frankfurt (7 points) and Olympique de Marseille (6 points). The French, who are bottom, could end up group leaders so on the last day they can roast everything.
CLASSIFIED
Chelsea has made it to the next round. He is currently the leader with 10 points. While Milan and Salzburg will play for second place on the last day.
REMOVED
Dinamo Zagreb has run out of chances to pass by having 4 points.
CLASSIFIED
Real Madrid have secured first place in the group despite losing in their last game against Leipzig. The first place will be played on the last day. The Germans are currently unclassified.
REMOVED
Celtic have managed two draws in five games and have been eliminated.
CLASSIFIED
Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund achieved their classification after the draw on the last day. Those of Guardiola pass as first in the group.
REMOVED
Sevilla have not been able to get past the group stage. He has only got 5 points in 5 games. They will be a Europa League team. Copenhagen will not pass the phase either.
CLASSIFIED
PSG and Benfica will play the pass as first in the group on the last day. They both have 11 points.
REMOVED
Juventus had it in their power to stay alive, but lost 4-3 to Benfica. Together with Maccabi Haifa they are the two teams that are eliminated.
#teams #calcified #eliminated #Champions #League #absence #day
Leave a Reply