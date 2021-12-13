BENEFITED
Bayern Munich: has gone from having Atlético de Madrid, a tough rival in two-legged qualifiers, to having Salzburg. Salzburg does not care if they have Bayern or Liverpool, they are the two strongest teams at the moment.
Atlético de Madrid: from having Bayern to having Manchester United. It is another of the great beneficiaries of the second draw. Bayern (the most in-form team at the moment) has been removed by Manchester United (a team under construction with the arrival of their new coach.
Villarreal: Pep Guardiola’s team has been removed and they will face Juventus, which is going through one of the biggest football crises of the last decade, this year in Serie A it is sixth in the standings.
Manchester United: from playing against PSG to playing against Atleti, it is not the same to play against PSG of Messi, Neymar and company to playing against Griezmann and Luis Suarez.
Benfica: from playing against Real Madrid to playing against Ajax, it will be a much more even game with two teams of the same level.
INJURED
Real Madrid: from having Benfica, to having Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s PSG, Madrid is undoubtedly the most affected by the second draw.
PSG: we lost the illusion of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo against Messi. PSG will not have Manchester United as an opponent in full construction and will have Madrid in front of them. Having passed as second in the group, he will play the second leg at the Bernabéu, which is not the same as playing at Old Trafford.
Sporting from Portugal: from facing Juventus to playing the mighty Manchester City. No doubt your options for passing the phase have diminished considerably.
Inter: he will have to play against Liverpool, he is one of the great losers, from having Sporting de Portugal to having the powerful Liverpool of Mo Salah.
NEITHER INJURED NOR BENEFITED
Manchester City: from playing against Villarreal to playing against Sporting de Portugal there is not much difference in level, they are two clubs of the same level, Sporting is leader of the Liga Nos together with Porto.
Chelsea and Lille: they have the same tie.
Ajax: from playing against Inter to playing with Benfica, there is not a big difference between the two teams.
Salzburg: From Liverpool to Bayern there is not much difference.
Liverpool: will play against Inter. In the first draw I had Salzburg, they are two affordable duels.
Juventus: It has gone from having Sporting de Portugal to having Villarreal, that is, there is not much change either.
