Steam gave rise to new ones Publisher’s Salewhich this time sees the games of Team17 which can boast many great titles in its catalogue, such as Dredge and Blasphemous 2, now available on offer.

Let’s start with the two we have already mentioned. Dredge is on promotion at 16.24 euros, with a 35% discount, while Blasphemous 2 it can be yours for 14.99 euros, half the original price. There are also on offer Hell Let Lose and Trepang2 for 17.99 euros with 40% discount. We then find an avalanche of other titles such as, The Escapist 2 for 4.99 euros, Overcooked! 2 at 5.74 euros and Worms WMD at 4.49 euros, all with discounts between 75 and 85%